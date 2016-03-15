FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Feb auto sales fall 0.5 pct y/y, smallest contraction since Aug 2014
March 15, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Indonesia Feb auto sales fall 0.5 pct y/y, smallest contraction since Aug 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 15 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in Indonesia
fell 0.5 percent in February from a year earlier, the country's
biggest car distributor PT Astra International said on
Tuesday, quoting data from the automotive industry association.
    February was the 18th consecutive month of contracting
sales, on an annual basis, but last month's percentage fall was
the slowest since August 2014.
    On a monthly basis, sales rose 3.8 percent to 88,250 units
in February.
    Toyota Motor Corp led sales in January, followed by
Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd.
    Following is a table of auto sales in the last 13 months,
based on data from Astra and the automotive association.
Previous data may change due to official revisions.
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2016                            
 February      88,250      +3.8      -0.5
 January       85,012     +15.9      -9.7
 2015                            
 December      73,264     -15.8      -7.0
 November      86,979      -1.6      -4.8
 October       88,410      -5.1     -16.2
 September     93,038      +2.8      -9.4
 August        90,500     +62.7      -6.4
 July          55,618     -32.3     -39.1
 June          82,139      +3.7     -25.7
 May           79,236      -2.9     -18.4
 April         81,600     -17.9     -23.6
 March         99,363     +12.0     -12.1
 February      88,738      -5.8     -20.7
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)

