Indonesia c.bank sees more room to ease, short-term focus on transmission

JAKARTA, March 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said it still sees room to further loosen monetary policy but will do so cautiously after cutting its key rate for the third time this year on Thursday.

Juda Agung, the bank’s executive director for monetary and economic policy, told a press briefing that Bank Indonesia’s short-term monetary policy focus is to strengthen the transmission of monetary loosening to the market.

It will do that by adjusting down a host of rates for banks’ deposits with the central bank, and bonds issued by the central bank, all of which it calls “term structure” rates, he said. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)