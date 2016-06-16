FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank cuts key interest rate by 25 bps to 6.50 pct
June 16, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Indonesia c.bank cuts key interest rate by 25 bps to 6.50 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank cut its current and future benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, in a surprise move aimed at reviving Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Bank Indonesia (BI) cut the benchmark 12-month reference rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent and the future benchmark, the 7-day reverse repurchase rate, to 5.25 percent. The central bank will fully shift to the new benchmark starting Aug. 19.

BI's other monetary operation rates, the deposit and lending facility rates, were also cut by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent and 7.00 percent, respectively.

Out of 19 analysts surveyed by Reuters, 13 had expected BI to hold the benchmark rate while six forecast a 25 basis points cut.

The move, coming just hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its interest rates unchanged, resumes BI's easing cycle after a two-month pause.

The central bank has now cut its benchmark rate four times this year to try to spur economic growth.

BI has said its recent easings have been facilitated by benign inflation - tracking inside its 3-5 percent annual target range - a relatively stable currency and a narrowing current account deficit.

KEY DATA: Announcement date Rate (percent) --------------------------------------- 16-Jun-2016 6.50 19-May-2016 6.75 21-Apr-2016 6.75 17-Mar-2016 6.75 18-Feb-2016 7.00 14-Jan-2016 7.25 17-Dec-2015 7.50 17-Nov-2015 7.50 15-Oct-2015 7.50 17-Sep-2015 7.50 18-Aug-2015 7.50 14-Jul-2015 7.50 18-Jun-2015 7.50 19-May-2015 7.50 14-Apr-2015 7.50 17-Mar-2015 7.50 17-Feb-2015 7.50 15-Jan-2015 7.75

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Borsuk

