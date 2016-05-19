FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank holds key interest rates
May 19, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indonesia c.bank holds key interest rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank kept its current and future benchmark interest rates unchanged on Thursday, as expected.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the benchmark 12-month reference rate at 6.75 percent and the future benchmark, the 7-day reverse repurchase rate, at 5.50 percent. The central bank will fully shift to the new benchmark starting Aug. 19.

BI’s other monetary operation rates, the deposit and lending facility rates, were kept at 4.75 percent and 7.25 percent, respectively.

Out of 21 analysts surveyed by Reuters, 20 had expected BI to hold the benchmark rate on Thursday.

With inflation and the current account deficit benign and the rupiah currency relatively stable, the central bank cut its benchmark rate at its first three meetings this year, by a total of 75 basis points, in a bid to boost growth.

Indonesia’s annual economic growth was 4.92 percent in January-March, below BI’s and markets’ forecast of 5.1 percent.

The central bank targets annual inflation at 3-5 percent and April’s pace was 3.60 percent.

KEY DATA:

Announcement date Rate (percent)

---------------------------------------

19-May-2016 6.75

21-Apr-2016 6.75

17-Mar-2016 6.75

18-Feb-2016 7.00

14-Jan-2016 7.25

17-Dec-2015 7.50

17-Nov-2015 7.50

15-Oct-2015 7.50

17-Sep-2015 7.50

18-Aug-2015 7.50

14-Jul-2015 7.50

18-Jun-2015 7.50

19-May-2015 7.50

14-Apr-2015 7.50

17-Mar-2015 7.50

17-Feb-2015 7.50

15-Jan-2015 7.75

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk

