a year ago
Indonesian central bank holds new key rate steady
August 19, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Indonesian central bank holds new key rate steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank on Friday held steady the 7-day reverse repurchase rate, its new main policy rate, as expected.

The new key rate, which Bank Indonesia (BI) also uses for one week reverse repo contract with commercial banks, was left at 5.25 percent.

In line with a previous announcement, the central bank cut its overnight repo rate to 6.00 percent to peg it 75 basis points (bps) above the new main rate. The deposit facility rate was kept at 4.50 percent.

In a Reuters poll, a slim majority - 12 out of 20 - said BI would hold the rate steady on its debut as a benchmark. The other eight analysts predicted BI would cut it by 25 basis points.

This year, the central bank slashed its previous benchmark, the 12-month reference rate, four times by a total of 1 percentage point.

Indonesia's economy grew at the strongest pace in 10 quarters in April-June, but loan growth only picked up modestly, an indication that BI's previous rate cuts have yet to boost lending.

KEY DATA: Announcement date Rate (percent)* --------------------------------------- 19-Aug-2016 5.25 21-Jul-2016 5.25 16-Jun-2016 5.25 19-May-2016 5.50 21-Apr-2016 5.50

* All announcements before Aug. 19 were during a transition period for the new benchmark (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Randy Fabi)

