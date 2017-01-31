FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Indonesia c.bank's room for benchmark rate cut limited - official
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2017 / 4:05 AM / 7 months ago

Indonesia c.bank's room for benchmark rate cut limited - official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Indonesia central bank's room for monetary easing has become limited due to rising inflationary pressure, a senior central bank official told an economic forum on Tuesday.

"There are inflationary pressures coming from adjustment in electricity tariffs and from the global condition, so the room for BI (Bank Indonesia) to lower the benchmark rate has become limited," Juda Agung, executive director of economic and monetary policy, said.

In December, the annual inflation rate was 3.02 percent. A Reuters poll projected the January level, to be announced on Wednesday, at 3.11 percent.

Agung said BI will continue to make sure banks have enough liquidity so they don't have to raise their rates, including for lending.

BI last year cut its benchmark interest rate six times, by 150 basis points, to 4.75 percent, taking advantage of low inflation rates, a comfortable current account deficit and a largely stable rupiah. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.