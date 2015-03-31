FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Indonesia to announce new JIBOR regulation
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 2 years ago

Bank Indonesia to announce new JIBOR regulation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank plans to announce a new regulation for the Jakarta interbank offered rate (JIBOR) on Tuesday, a Bank Indonesia spokesman said without elaborating.

Bank Indonesia will hold a news conference later on Tuesday to explain the new regulation, which is set to be issued on Wednesday, said spokesman Tirta Segara.

JIBOR is a benchmark interbank rate derived from unsecured loan transactions between banks in Indonesia’s money market, which indicates banks’ liquidity.

In February, average overnight interbank rate fell to 5.76 percent from January’s 5.82 percent, which showed that banks’ liquidity has improved, Bank Indonesia said in a statement in mid-March.

The central bank cut its overnight deposit rate, the floor rate for its monetary policy, by 25 basis points to 5.50 percent in February, but kept the overnight lending rate, the ceiling, at 8 percent.

Indonesia’s average daily volume of interbank trading was 11.7 trillion rupiah ($894.50 million) in February, the central bank said. ($1 = 13,080.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.