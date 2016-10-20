FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Indonesia c.bank lowers key rate by 25 bps, the 6th cut this year
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 10 months ago

Indonesia c.bank lowers key rate by 25 bps, the 6th cut this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank on Thursday surprisingly cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, the sixth such cut this year.

Bank Indonesia's (BI) main policy rate, the 7-day reverse repurchase rate that become its new benchmark since August, was cut to 4.75 percent.

The rates for commercial banks' overnight lending and deposits at the central bank were also cut by 25 basis points to 4.00 percent and 5.50 percent, respectively.

Thirteen of 17 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll had expected BI to hold all rates. The other four expected a 25 basis point cut.

With Thursday's cut, Indonesia has cut its benchmark by a total of 150 basis points this year, in a bid to help lift economic growth.

Indonesia changed benchmarks in August. Until then, it was the 12-month reference rate.

KEY DATA: Announcement date Rate (percent)* --------------------------------------- 20-Oct-2016 4.75 22-Sep-2016 5.00 19-Aug-2016 5.25 21-Jul-2016 5.25 16-Jun-2016 5.25 19-May-2016 5.50 21-Apr-2016 5.50

* All announcements before Aug. 19 were during a transition period for the new benchmark (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.