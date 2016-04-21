FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Indonesian consumer demand, bank liquidity starting to improve - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 21 (Reuters) - Consumption and banking liquidity in Indonesia are starting to improve following the easing of interest rates earlier this year, the central bank said on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia (BI) on Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6.75 percent, pausing in an easing cycle it began in January.

At its first three policy meetings this year, BI reduced the benchmark a total of 75 basis points.

Juda Agung, the central bank’s executive director for monetary and economic policy, also said the current account deficit would narrow to 2.2 percent of gross domestic product in the first quarter, versus 2.39 percent in the previous three months. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

