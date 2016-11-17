Indonesia sees loan growth recovering, pledges free flow of capital

JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank expects loan growth to start to recover by the end of the second quarter of 2017, its governor said on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia sees 2017 loan growth at 10-12 percent, up from its 2016 outlook of 7-9 percent, Governor Agus Martowardojo said.

The governor also affirmed that Indonesia will not impose capital controls.

"We would like to emphasize that Indonesia will maintain the system of free flow of capital," he said. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji, Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)