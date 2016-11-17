FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Indonesia sees loan growth recovering, pledges free flow of capital
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 9 months ago

Indonesia sees loan growth recovering, pledges free flow of capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank expects loan growth to start to recover by the end of the second quarter of 2017, its governor said on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia sees 2017 loan growth at 10-12 percent, up from its 2016 outlook of 7-9 percent, Governor Agus Martowardojo said.

The governor also affirmed that Indonesia will not impose capital controls.

"We would like to emphasize that Indonesia will maintain the system of free flow of capital," he said. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji, Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.