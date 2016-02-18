Indonesia c.bank gov says developments will determine further policy loosening

JAKARTA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank governor on Thursday said it will continue to monitor economic developments to determine whether it will loosen monetary policy further.

Governor Agus Martowardojo’s comment came after Bank Indonesia cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 7.00 percent and cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio by 100 basis points to 6.5 percent, effective March 16.

He also said bad loans may still increase this year, but will not exceed the “fair” level, because “private sector demand is still weak”. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)