Indonesia c.bank "present" in currency, bond markets - governor

JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia has maintained its presence in the currency and bond markets since the country's financial markets fell following the U.S. presidential election, its governor said on Thursday.

"Indonesia isn't the only one experiencing this (market volatility) ... but BI is present and we responded by ensuring stability," Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters.

"BI is in the market because the market is shallow," Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara said.

On Thursday, the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.75 percent, as expected, in what it said was a move to respond to global uncertainty. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)