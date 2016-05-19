Indonesia c.bank is reviewing possible easing in banking rules -governor

JAKARTA, May 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank is reviewing several banking rules to possibly ease them, its governor said on Thursday, after Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark rates on hold.

Governor Agus Martowardojo said it may adjust rules capping minimum downpayment on mortgages or what it usually describes as “loan to value” rules if banks can maintain nonperforming loan ratios below 5 percent.

Martowardojo also said rules on loan-to-funding ratio are being reviewed, as well as the requirement for banks to lend 20 percent of their outstanding loans to small- and medium-sized enterprises.