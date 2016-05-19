FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank is reviewing possible easing in banking rules -governor
May 19, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Indonesia c.bank is reviewing possible easing in banking rules -governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank is reviewing several banking rules to possibly ease them, its governor said on Thursday, after Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark rates on hold.

Governor Agus Martowardojo said it may adjust rules capping minimum downpayment on mortgages or what it usually describes as “loan to value” rules if banks can maintain nonperforming loan ratios below 5 percent.

Martowardojo also said rules on loan-to-funding ratio are being reviewed, as well as the requirement for banks to lend 20 percent of their outstanding loans to small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk

