Indonesia c.bank policy stance remains accommodative - governor

JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank is maintaining its "cautiously accommodative" policy stance, its governor said on Thursday.

The comment came after Bank Indonesia (BI) held its key rate at 4.75 percent, as expected.

Governor Agus Martowardojo said Bank Indonesia is monitoring domestic conditions, such as price pressures, before using its "room for monetary easing", although he described such room as "not too wide".

Economic growth in 2017 will be slightly below the middle of BI's 5.0-5.4 percent outlook, adding that Indonesia's economic indicators are strong, he said.

Martowardojo also said BI is reviewing a plan to issue a regulation on dividend payment to ensure the health of Indonesia's financial sector. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy)