Indonesia's retail sales grow 19.8 pct y/y in July
September 5, 2012

Indonesia's retail sales grow 19.8 pct y/y in July

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy rose 19.8 percent i n July from a year ago, a quicker pace of growth than June, as consumption picked up during the Ramadan festive season, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wed n esday.

According to the survey, the July retail sales index was at 136.8, t he highest in over a year and up from 123.2 in June, showing domestic consumption - which makes up 55 percent of the economy - is buoyant.

The country’s annual inflation picked up to 4.58 percent in August due to higher prices of food, clothing and transportation ahead of the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday, data showed on Monday.

Bank Indonesia surveyed 10 cities and 600 retailers. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

