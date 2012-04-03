FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia retail sales rises 11.3 pct y/y in Feb
April 3, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia retail sales rises 11.3 pct y/y in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales rose 11.3 p ercent in February from a year ago, slowing from a revised 15.1 percent in the previous month, and retailers expected price pressures to intensify in the next three months, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.

The central bank’s retail sales index was down to 109.7 in February, from a revised 116.3 in January, due to fewer days in the month. Sales were mainly driven by household goods.

Even with higher inflation because of a possible fuel price hike later this year, 600 respondents surveyed by Bank Indonesia (BI) still expected sales in the next three to six months to increase.

Indonesia’s parliament on Saturday rejected a government proposal to raise subsidised fuel prices by a third, but instead gave a legal endorsement that allows the government to hike petrol prices should a benchmark Indonesian crude oil price rise 15 percent above the government’s target level.

The statistics bureau on Monday announced inflation in March picked up to 3.97 percent year-on-year, from 3.56 percent in the previous month.

BI in January changed its method to surveying 10 cities and 600 respondents, from five cities and 290 respondents previously. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

