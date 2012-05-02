FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 2, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia March retail sales grow 12.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales grew by 12.8 percent in March from a year ago, a faster pace than in February, though retailers were less optimistic about sales in coming months, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

Bank Indonesia’s retail sales index was 115.5 in March, up from a revised 110.0 in the previous month, driven by strong sales of household goods.

However, uncertainty over the government’s fuel policy led fuel sales to fall 4.7 percent from a year ago, the survey said.

Retailers expected sales could slow in the next three months due to higher prices driven by rising inflation expectations because of the fuzziness on fuel policy.

The country’s parliament in late March rejected a government proposal to raise fuel prices by a third but instead gave a legal endorsement allowing the government to hike petrol prices should the benchmark Indonesian crude oil price rise 15 percent above the government’s target level of $105 a barrel.

Bank Indonesia surveyed 10 cities and had 600 respondents. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

