Indonesia's April retail sales rise 10.5 pct y/y

JAKARTA, June 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales grew 10.5 percent in April from a year ago, a slower pace than the previous month, though retailers were optimistic about sales in coming months, a central bank survey showed on Friday.

The data shows domestic consumption, which accounts for 55 percent of the G20 economy, remains buoyant and is likely to offset weakening exports. Exports fell 3.5 percent in April from a year ago, the first drop since 2009.

Bank Indonesia’s retail sales index stood at 112.3 in April, lower than a revised 115.2 a month earlier. Sales growth in April was mainly driven by household goods, though fuel sales fell 12 percent, the report said. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)