FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's April retail sales rise 10.5 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 1, 2012 / 10:53 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia's April retail sales rise 10.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales grew 10.5 percent in April from a year ago, a slower pace than the previous month, though retailers were optimistic about sales in coming months, a central bank survey showed on Friday.

The data shows domestic consumption, which accounts for 55 percent of the G20 economy, remains buoyant and is likely to offset weakening exports. Exports fell 3.5 percent in April from a year ago, the first drop since 2009.

Bank Indonesia’s retail sales index stood at 112.3 in April, lower than a revised 115.2 a month earlier. Sales growth in April was mainly driven by household goods, though fuel sales fell 12 percent, the report said. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.