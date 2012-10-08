Indonesia's retail sales grow 11.4 pct in Aug

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Indonesia grew 11.4 percent in August from a year ago, boosted by increasing consumption of clothes and foot wear, as well as food and beverages, a survey by the central bank showed on Monday.

The retail sales index for August was at 152.1, growing at a slower pace year-on-year than the previous month. But it was still the highest in more than a year after July’s reading of 137.1 according to Bank Indonesia’s survey in 10 cities and 600 retailers.

Domestic demand makes up around 55 percent of growth in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

Retailers expect sales in the next three to six months to remain strong.

The country’s inflation eased to 4.31 percent in September. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)