Indonesia May retail sales up 8 pct y/y
July 4, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia May retail sales up 8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 4 (Reuters) - Indonesian retail sales rose 8 percent in May, the lowest pace since October and down from a revised 11.7 percent gain in April, but retailers were confident sales would increase in the next three to six months, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The May index at 116.6 was the highest since January, compared to the revised 113.5 in April, according to Bank Indonesia, adding that price pressures are expected to intensify in the coming months due ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

Indonesia’s inflation in June inched up to 4.53 percent, from 4.28 percent in May, as sellers began jacking up food prices ahead of the Eid al-Fitr fasting month starting in mid-July.

Bank Indonesia surveyed 10 cities and 600 retailers. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Ed Lane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
