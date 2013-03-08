FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Jan retail sales growth slows on softer demand
#Nissan Motor Co
March 8, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia Jan retail sales growth slows on softer demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 8 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, grew at a slower pace in January due to weaker domestic demand for clothing and household appliances, a survey by the central bank showed on Friday.

January’s retail sales index grew 7.2 percent, compared with a revised 15.1 percent a month earlier.

The 600 surveyed retailers in 10 major cities expect higher retail sales in the next three and six months prior to the fasting month Ramadan and Eid-al Fitr.

According to the survey, retailers see strong upward pressure on prices up to April due to supply disruptions after floods and an increase in prices.

Recent wage hikes and increase in electricity tariffs will add to inflationary pressures.

Respondents expect sales in February will fall 2 percent on a monthly basis, led by information and communication equipment. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
