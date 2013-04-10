FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Feb retail sales rise 13.9 percent yr/yr
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 10, 2013

Indonesia Feb retail sales rise 13.9 percent yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia retail sales grew 13.9 percent in February compared with a year ago, but contracted 0.4 percent from a month earlier, a survey of Bank Indonesia showed on Wednesday.

Growth in January was revised to 8.2 percent. The survey of 600 retailers in 10 big cities in Indonesia showed sales are expected to grow 10.5 percent in March from a year ago. Retailers expect an increase in sales in the next three to six months due to spending for the new academic year and religious holidays. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
