Indonesia Aug retail sales grow at slowest pace in 22 months
October 10, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia Aug retail sales grow at slowest pace in 22 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual retail sales growth in August hit a 22-month low, due partly to declines in spending on food and household appliances, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Thursday.

August sales rose 1.3 percent from a year ago, compared with a revised 15.2 percent increase the previous month and a 14.9 percent gain in June. In October 2011, sales grew by 5.9 percent from a year earlier.

The survey showed an annual increase in August for sales of information and communication equipment, which includes mobile phones and pre-paid phone cards.

The survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities across the archipelago showed an expectation for rising price pressures in the next three months due to the weakening in the rupiah, which has shed more than 16 percent this year against the dollar.

According to the survey, retailers expect sales in September to have fallen more than 14 percent from September as consumers cut or freeze spending. But the September level is expected to be 3.1 percent above the year-earlier spending.

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk

