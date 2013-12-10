Indonesia's Oct retail sales surge on strong household spending

JAKARTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales surged in October, reflecting an increase in household consumption in spite of aggressive interest rate increases, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales in October grew 12.8 percent from a year earlier, compared with a revised 12.3 percent rise the previous month, bolstered by strong sales of communication and information equipment, as well as clothing.

Sales of spare parts and accessories fell further to 4.3 percent in October, against a 2 percent drop a month earlier.

Retailers surveyed expect robust consumption will continue in November and estimated growth of 11.3 percent in the month.

The survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities across the country also showed price pressures will remain large in the next three to six months, partly due to higher minimum wages and disruption in goods distribution from adverse weather.

Since June, Bank Indonesia has raised its benchmark reference rate by a total of 175 basis points to push down domestic consumption which accounts for around 50 percent of the economy. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)