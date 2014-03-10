FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Jan retail sales remains strong
March 10, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's Jan retail sales remains strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual retail sales in January grew 28.4 percent from a year earlier, their fastest pace since July, spurred by information and telecommunication equipment, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Monday.

The central bank revised December retail sales growth to 28.2 percent from 17.9 percent previously.

On a monthly basis, sales growth slowed to 5.6 percent from the previous month compared with 13.7 percent in December.

However, the survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities revealed expectations that sales would slow in the next three to six months.

Retailers said they expected February sales growth to slow to 27.7 percent from a year earlier and to fall 1.3 percent on monthly basis. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Simon Cameron-Moore)

