CORRECTED-Indonesia's Jan retail sales remain strong
March 11, 2014 / 3:40 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Indonesia's Jan retail sales remain strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects initial December retail sales growth figure, and sales on a monthly basis fell)

JAKARTA, March 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual retail sales in January grew 28.4 percent from a year earlier, their fastest pace since July, spurred by information and telecommunication equipment, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Monday.

The central bank revised December retail sales growth to 28.2 percent from 26.6 percent previously.

On a monthly basis, sales fell 5.6 percent from the previous month, compared with a rise of 13.7 percent in December.

However, the survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities revealed expectations that sales would slow in the next three to six months.

Retailers said they expected February sales growth to slow to 27.7 percent from a year earlier and to fall 1.3 percent on monthly basis. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Simon Cameron-Moore)

