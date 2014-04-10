Indonesia Feb retail sales grow at double-digit pace, but slower than Jan

JAKARTA, April 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales in February expanded at a double-digit pace but were slower than January due to weaker demand for information and communication equipment as well as household goods, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Thursday.

Retail sales rose 21.2 percent on an annual basis, compared with a revised 24.8 percent in January.

The survey of 600 retailers in 10 major cities across the archipelago showed an easing in price pressures over the next three months, as distribution of goods stabilised.

Downward pressures, the survey said, will continue for the next six months on sale programmes.

The retailers expected sales to rise in the next three months, as consumption returns to normal, coupled with the preparation ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan in June and better purchasing power.

Retailers expected that domestic consumption would be stronger in March, bolstered by spending on food, beverages and tobbaco, as well as information and communication equipment. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)