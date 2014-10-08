FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia retail sales growth rises to 9.0 pct y/y in August
October 8, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia retail sales growth rises to 9.0 pct y/y in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual retail sales growth moderated to 9.0 percent in August from 19.2 percent in July, as public consumption returned to normal after the Eid al-Fitr holidays, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday.

However, the survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities also said that retail sales would rebound in September bolstered by the optimism over purchasing power and smooth distribution of goods.

The survey showed that businesses expected sales to increase in the months leading up to Christmas and New Year, and for price pressures to mount.

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

