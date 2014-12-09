FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia October retail sales up 17.6 pct y/y
December 9, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia October retail sales up 17.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual retail sales in October grew at a slightly slower pace of 17.6 percent compared with 17.9 percent in September, due to weaker demand for cultural and recreational goods, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities showed that retail sales on a yearly basis were expected to continue to slow until November, even though retail sales growth would rise on a monthly basis.

The survey also said that price pressures in the next three months would heighten on concerns over an increase in state-set fuel prices and prices of goods from distributors.

It also showed that businesses expect sales growth, on an annual basis, to slow in April, due to softer demand. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

