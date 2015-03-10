Indonesia January retail sales grow 10.4 pct y/y - c.bank

JAKARTA, March 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual retail sales in January grew at a much faster pace of 10.4 percent bolstered by information and communication equipment as well as food, beverages and tobacco, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday.

January’s retail sales were faster than December’s 3.3 percent growth, which was revised from an initial 4.3 percent.

The 650 retailers in 10 major cities surveyed said they expected annual retail sales growth in February would continue to accelerate.

The survey also showed that price pressures in the next three months would ease on the smoother distribution and supply of goods.

The respondents expected sales demand would increase in the next three months due to an improvement in purchasing power. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)