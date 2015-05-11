Indonesia March retail sales grow 19.3 pct y/y - c.bank survey

JAKARTA, May 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual retail sales in March grew at a faster pace of 19.3 percent, bolstered by information and communication equipment as well as food, beverages and tobacco, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Monday.

Retail sales grew 16.0 percent in February, which was revised from an initial 16.5 percent.

The 650 retailers in 10 major cities surveyed said they expected sales growth to continue accelerating in April, led by information and communication equipment.

The respondents also expected price pressures in June to rise due to demands during the Muslim fasting month and ahead of Eid-al Fitr.

The respondents also see price pressures increasing in the next six months due to concerns the rainy season may distrupt the distribution of goods.

Retail sales growth is expected to soften in the next six months due to weather.