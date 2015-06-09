FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's April retail sales grow 22.4 pct y/y - cbank survey
June 9, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's April retail sales grow 22.4 pct y/y - cbank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual retail sales in April grew at a faster pace of 22.4 percent, bolstered by information and communication equipment as well as food, beverages and tobacco, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales grew 19.7 percent in March, revised from an initial 19.3 percent.

The 650 retailers in 10 major cities surveyed said they expected sales growth to slow in May, weakened mostly by vehicle fuel, spare parts and accessories.

The respondents expected price pressures in July to soften due to many discount programmes offered by retailers and smooth distribution of goods.

However, the respondents see price pressures increasing in the next six months due to concerns over weather that may disrupt the distribution of goods. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

