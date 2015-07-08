FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's May retail sales grow 19.8 pct y/y - cbank survey
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 8, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's May retail sales grow 19.8 pct y/y - cbank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales rose 19.8 percent in May from year ago levels, showing slower growth than April’s revised 23.1 percent rise, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday.

The April retail sales was revised upwards from the initial estimate that had put the rise at 22.4 percent.

The 650 retailers in 10 major cities surveyed said they expected sales growth to slow in June.

The survey also showed that delays to the distribution of goods due to bad weather would slow sales in the next six month.

The respondents expected price pressures to soften in August due to demand returning to normal after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
