RPT-Indonesia's August retail sales grow 5.4 pct y/y - c.bank survey
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 8, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Indonesia's August retail sales grow 5.4 pct y/y - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert)

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales in August grew at the slowest pace in eight months, rising 5.4 percent from a year earlier, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Thursday.

July retail sales growth was revised up to 8.5 percent from 4.8 percent reported earlier, the survey showed.

The 700 retailers in 10 major cities surveyed said demand was weaker after the Eid al-Fitr festivities, exacerbated by the worst economic slowdown since 2009.

Respondents also expected rising price pressures in the next three months on prolonged weakness in the rupiah and risks that the weather could disrupt the distribution of goods. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
