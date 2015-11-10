FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia retail sales grow 7.2 pct y/y in September - c.bank survey
November 10, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia retail sales grow 7.2 pct y/y in September - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales in September grew 7.2 percent from a year earlier, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday.

August retail sales growth was revised to 5.8 percent from the previously reported 5.4 percent.

The 700 retailers in 10 major cities surveyed said sales of information and communication equipment, mainly audio and video, as well as food, beverages and tobacco bolstered September’s retail sales growth.

However, the survey said it expected sales growth would slow in October.

Respondents expected price pressures to ease in the next three months in line with end-of-year discount programmes and a decrease of product prices from the distributors. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
