FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia retail sales grow 8.8 pct y/y in October - c.bank survey
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 8, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia retail sales grow 8.8 pct y/y in October - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales in October grew 8.8 percent from a year earlier, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday.

September annual retail sales growth was revised to 7.1 percent from the previously reported 7.2 percent.

The 700 retailers in 10 major cities surveyed said sales of food, beverages and tobacco bolstered October’s retail sales growth.

The survey also predicted that November retail sales growth would be higher, topping 11 percent, because of stronger sales of both food and non-food items.

Respondents say they expected sales in January 2016 would be weaker than those for December, which should be aided by year-end discount programmes. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.