Indonesia Dec retail sales grow 10.4 pct y/y - c.bank survey
February 10, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia Dec retail sales grow 10.4 pct y/y - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales in December grew 10.4 percent from a year earlier, in line with demand during Christmas, New Year and year-end holidays, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday.

November annual retail sales growth was revised to 9.7 percent from the previously reported 10.2 percent.

The 700 retailers in 10 major cities surveyed said sales of vehicle fuel and household equipment bolstered December’s retail sales.

The survey also predicted stronger January retail sales growth of up to 11.7 percent, led by information and telecommunication equipment.

Respondents were more pessimistic over retail sales in the next three months than in December, but the survey did not say why.

Retailers expected price pressures would be lower in March. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
