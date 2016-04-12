FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia Feb retail sales grow 9.9 pct y/y - c.bank survey
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 12, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Indonesia Feb retail sales grow 9.9 pct y/y - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales in February grew 9.9 percent from a year earlier, a lower pace than the previous month mainly due to weaker sales of clothing, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday.

January annual retail sales growth was revised to 12.9 percent from the previously reported 12.5 percent.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted growth in March would slow again, to 9.6 percent, because of weaker sales of information and telecommunication equipment.

According to survey respondents, price pressures would be higher in May, ahead of the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.