Indonesia Nov retail sales grow 10.2 pct y/y - c.bank survey
January 11, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia Nov retail sales grow 10.2 pct y/y - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales in November grew 10.2 percent from a year earlier, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Monday.

October annual retail sales growth was revised to 8.7 percent from the previously reported 8.8 percent.

The 700 retailers in 10 major cities surveyed said sales of food, beverages and tobacco bolstered November’s retail sales.

The survey also predicted that December retail sales growth would be weaker, slowing to 6.7 percent, even though sales for vehicle fuel, cultural and recreational goods as well as spare parts and accessories, would grow stronger.

Respondents were more optimistic over retail sales in the next three months than in November due to better distribution of goods and weather conditions.

Retailers expected price pressures would be lower in the next three months.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

