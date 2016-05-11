FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia March retail sales grow 11.6 pct y/y - c.bank survey
May 11, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Indonesia March retail sales grow 11.6 pct y/y - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales in March grew 11.6 percent from a year earlier, a much faster pace than the prior month mainly due to better sales of spare parts and accessories and other household equipment, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday.

February annual retail sales growth was revised to 10.6 percent from an initial 9.9 percent.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities expect growth in April to be slightly slower at 11.3 percent, due to weaker sales growth in information and communication equipment.

Survey respondents said price pressures will remain high in June, in line with increasing demands during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

