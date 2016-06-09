Indonesia April retail sales grow 10.4 pct y/y - c.bank survey

JAKARTA, June 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales in April grew 10.4 percent from a year earlier, a slower pace than the previous month mainly due to weaker clothing sales, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Thursday.

March annual retail sales growth was revised to 11.1 percent from a previously reported at 11.6 percent.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities expect growth in May to be slightly higher at 11.3 percent, mainly due to stronger sales growth in information and communication equipment, followed by other household equipment.

Survey respondents said price pressures will remain high in July due to increasing demand ahead of Eid-al Fitr, the Muslim festival that follows the fasting month of Ramadan. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)