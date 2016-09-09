FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia July retail sales growth slows to 6.7 pct y/y - c.bank
September 9, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

Indonesia July retail sales growth slows to 6.7 pct y/y - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual retail sales in July expanded at a slower pace of 6.7 percent as consumer demand returned to normal after the Eid-al Fitr holiday, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Friday.

June annual retail sales growth was revised to 16.4 percent from a previously reported 15.9 percent.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted that August retail sales growth would reach 14.6 percent from a year earlier, bolstered by food and non-food sales.

The survey also showed that price pressures would ease in October. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

