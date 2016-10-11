FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Aug retail sales growth at 14.4 pct y/y - c.bank
October 11, 2016

Indonesia Aug retail sales growth at 14.4 pct y/y - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual retail sales in August grew at a much faster pace of 14.4 percent led by food and non-food items such as spare parts and accessories, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday.

July annual retail sales growth was revised to 6.3 percent from the 6.7 percent reported previously.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted that September retail sales growth would reach 15.7 percent from a year earlier, also led by food and non-food sales.

However, the survey predicted retail sales will be slowing in November due to seasonal factors. It also showed that price pressures would be higher in November.

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

