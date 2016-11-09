FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Indonesia September retail sales grow 6.5 pct y/y - c.bank
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 9, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 10 months ago

Indonesia September retail sales grow 6.5 pct y/y - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual retail sales in September grew at a slower pace of 6.5 percent, as sales of food items and information and communication equipment slowed, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday.

August annual retail sales growth was revised to 11.4 percent from a previously reported 14.4 percent.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted that October retail sales growth would remain slow at 5.2 percent from a year earlier, weakened by food sales.

The survey showed that price pressures would increase in December. It also predicted that demand will increase ahead of Christmas and the New Year holidays. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueine Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.