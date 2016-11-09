Indonesia September retail sales grow 6.5 pct y/y - c.bank

JAKARTA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual retail sales in September grew at a slower pace of 6.5 percent, as sales of food items and information and communication equipment slowed, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday.

August annual retail sales growth was revised to 11.4 percent from a previously reported 14.4 percent.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted that October retail sales growth would remain slow at 5.2 percent from a year earlier, weakened by food sales.

The survey showed that price pressures would increase in December. It also predicted that demand will increase ahead of Christmas and the New Year holidays. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueine Wong)