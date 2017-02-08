Canada's Telus quarterly profit falls 67 pct
Feb 9 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 67 percent fall in quarterly profit due to restructuring charges.
JAKARTA Feb 8 Indonesia's retail sales in December grew 10.5 percent from a year earlier, a slightly stronger pace than in November, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday.
November annual retail sales growth was revised to 9.9 percent from the previously reported 10 percent.
The central bank said increased buying of food items bolstered the growth rate in December's retail sales.
The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted that January annual retail sales growth would be 9.5 percent from a year earlier, weakened by sales of food items.
Respondents in the survey felt that price pressures were expected to decrease in March, but increase in the next six months.
They also predicted retail sales will decrease in the next three months. However, they are optimistic that retail sales will increase in June this year tracking the rise in demand during the fasting month. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
HAMBURG, Feb 9 German prosecutors said they were not investigating the German state of Lower Saxony's premier Stephan Weil or other members of Volkswagen's supervisory board in connection with an emissions scandal.
BRUSSELS, Feb 9 Brussels will soon take more legal action against governments who have failed to crack down on car industry cheating, Europe's industry commissioner said on Thursday, accusing them of obstructing the European Union's own efforts.