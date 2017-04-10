FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Indonesia February retail sales grow 3.7 pct y/y
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 10, 2017 / 8:32 AM / 4 months ago

Indonesia February retail sales grow 3.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's retail sales in February grew 3.7 percent from a year earlier, a slower pace than in January, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Monday.

January annual retail sales rose 6.3 percent.

The central bank said decreased buying of food and non-food items weakened the growth rate in February.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted that March annual retail sales growth would be 2.6 percent, due to further weakening in sales of food and non-food items.

Survey respondents felt that price pressures were expected to increase in the next three months.

They also predicted retail sales will increase in May in line with increasing demand ahead of the Muslim fasting month, which begins in late May. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.