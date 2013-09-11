FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian retail sales slowed in July
September 11, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 4 years

Indonesian retail sales slowed in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Growth in retail sales in Indonesia fell in July, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday.

The index in July rose 9.1 percent, slowing from the previous month’s reading of a revised 14.9 percent. Foods, beverages and tobacco posted the biggest annual drop to grow only 1.2 percent, compared with 11.6 percent in June.

July’s sales of fuel also fell to 14.5 percent year-on-year, from 18.8 percent the previous month, after a 33 percent average fuel price increase in June.

The survey of 600 retailers in 10 major cities across the archipelago also showed that price pressure is expected to ease in the next six months although still on a rising trend.

Retailers expect sales would have grown at a slower pace in August, at 1.1 percent on an annual basis. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

