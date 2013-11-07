FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia Sept retail sales up 4.5 pct y/y but down sharply on month
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
November 7, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia Sept retail sales up 4.5 pct y/y but down sharply on month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Indonesia rose 4.5 percent in September from a year earlier, quickening from a revised 2 percent in the previous month, bolstered by information and communication products and fuel, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Thursday.

However, sales slowed sharply on a monthly basis, falling 13.8 percent due to weaker demand for all surveyed items except spare parts, accessories and fuel.

Retail sales in August eased 2.5 percent month-on-month.

Surveyed retailers were optimistic that sales will increase up to December on seasonal factors, but then begin to soften in early 2014.

The survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities also showed rising price pressures over the next three months up to December, on higher costs for raw materials and transportation.

October retail sales are expected to grow 1.7 percent from a year earlier on an increase in sales of food and beverages, tobacco, and household appliances, as well as fuel. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.