Indonesia March retail sales growth accelerates to 25.1 yr/yr
May 13, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia March retail sales growth accelerates to 25.1 yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual retail sales growth accelerated in March, bolstered by strong demand for information and communication equipment, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose 25.1 percent from the same period a year earlier, compared with a revised 18.8 percent in February.

The survey of 600 retailers in 10 major cities across the archipelago showed expectations of increasing consumption ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan has not yet resulted in significant price increases.

Retailers expected sales to be relatively stable heading into the fasting month, which this year falls in June.

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill

