December 7, 2012 / 4:21 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia retail sales slow down in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales grew at a slower pace in October, with fuel sales showing a sharp drop, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Friday.

October retail sales index rose 19 percent on an annual basis, slowing from a revised 19.2 percent a month earlier. Sales of fuel were down 10.3 percent.

Domestic consumption makes up around 55 percent of the economy.

Sales in October were backed by household appliances and communication equipment, the survey said.

The survey of 600 retailers in 10 cities shows that they expect Christmas and New Year to have helped sales in November.

Indonesia posted 6.2 percent economic growth in the third quarter this year, after growing 6.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Bank Indonesia sees GDP may expand nearly 6.3 percent in 2012 despite weak exports. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

